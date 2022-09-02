









News for the next edition of GemGèneve scheduled from 3 to 6 November. Nine designers will be present: four are part of the Emerging Talents area and five for New Designers, selected by Nadège Totah. The designers are a permanent presence in the event that includes companies specializing in high quality gems and vintage jewelry: they therefore represent an open window on today’s jewelry and tomorrow’s too.

The work of these designers is displayed in a dedicated space at the heart of GemGenève, a space in which visitors, we hope, will have time and space to study the jewels, to be intrigued, to see and appreciate the new dynamism that is energising jewellery-making today.

Nadège Totah

The four Emerging Talents include Wallis Hong, a Chinese based in Spain, who features miniature sculpture-jewelry made from different materials. They are inspired by nature, marine life, cytology (a discipline that studies the structure and functions of animal and plant cells), botany, religion, mythology. In the same section there is Serendipity Jewelry, France, a brand founded in Paris by Christine Chan in 2017. The designer discovered her passion for stones during a trip to Australia over ten years ago and presents a collection of pieces, combining a concept of respect for nature, respect for freedom and respect for oneself. The third designer isVincent Michel, Swiss, with the brand of the same name. He is based in Lausanne and is a travel and mountain enthusiast, from which he draws natural elements are not only a source of inspiration but also his working tools. Finally, Youra Jewelry comes from Saudi Arabia and is a brand based in Riyadh, founded by designer Rabaa Saleh Alangari, who began her journey with a great passion for diamonds, painting, colors and creation.

The five who are part of the New Designers area see the return of Sean Gilson, United States, an American goldsmith and designer who personally creates each of his jewels in his studio in Connecticut and in his laboratory in New York City: he will present a novelty series. A debut for GemGèneve is instead that of Leyser, Germany. Thomas’s grandfather operated precious stone mines in Brazil and ensured the supply of rough stones to the lapidary workshops in Idar-Oberstein, thus creating one of the leading companies in the region. Thomas, along with his son Sebastian, went ahead and developed a passion for creating finished jewelry: he produces a luxury collection of high quality fine jewelry and supplies jewelers all over the world.



Paola Brussino comes from Italy, an architect and designer from Turin, who has collaborated with major international jewelry brands. After living in Geneva for a long time, she returned to Italy in 2012 and started a path of pure research. Attracted by the creative possibilities offered by the use of new materials, the designer was among the first to use carbon, titanium, zirconium and corian in fine jewelry. Another return is, however, that of Tenzo, one of those jewelers capable of combining art and design, of which we have already spoken on several occasions. Finally, from Thailand comes the creations of Toji Jewelry, which presents a unique collection of colored gemstones, each with a different story, each with a different meaning, which allows them to create jewelry that reveals the hidden splendor of nature.