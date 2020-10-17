New life for LeBebé











LeBebé wants to grow. It’s natural. For this reason, 13 years after its birth, the jewelry brand of the Neapolitan company Lucebianca refocuses. Objective: to broaden your target audience, in addition to that linked to particular moments in female life, such as the expectation and the birth of a baby (as the brand name indicates). Now the company focuses on the world of women who love the contemporary and face life with joy and passion.



Since 2007 we have come a long way, always putting new proposals on the market and expanding our presence on the national territory year after year: a journey in continuous growth, always lived with satisfaction and a lot of emotion. However, we now feel the need to renew ourselves with the aim of becoming a reference brand for the contemporary woman. The company team has always been fundamental for us: the employees and professionals who collaborate with leBebé Gioielli must both be able to understand and interpret the needs of the brand and our customers, but also be able to do a good job team to face the complexities of the market, thanks to a shared vision in terms of methodology and objectives. The refocusing operation was entrusted to the new Marketing & Sales Director Andrea Pennacchioni, a manager with a decade of experience in luxury watchmaking in the Richemont Group, to support the company in this delicate repositioning phase and, subsequently, to consolidate it. the results.

Paolo Verde, CEO and owner of Lucebianca



The leBebé team also includes two professionals with great expertise in the sector: Barbara Robecchi (communication and press office), and the photographer Giuseppe Toja. Both consultants have collaborated with Officine Panerai and with brands in the luxury world. Ruggero Sandini confirmed as head of the creative direction.



With the new team, the repositioning operation has begun: there are numerous activities that we are carrying out to renew the image of leBebé Gioielli. In particular, since mid-October we have been online with the new website at: lebebeshop.com, with a more aspirational layout and in line with the new positioning. We have also redesigned and speeded up the E-commerce platform, streamlined the customer databases to be more effective in CRM activities, rethought communication on social channels and tripled the investment in Google Ads campaigns.

Andrea Pennacchioni, Marketing & Sales Director



The company will also be on air from 18 to 31 October on Mediaset channels with a new 15 ‘video produced by Shortvideo Publitalia. The new commercial, explains the company, tells the everyday life of the contemporary woman and the complicity she has with her leBebé jewels: a strong and unique bond to tell her emotions. The movie is shot in cinema mode. The jewels represented are part of two iconic lines for the brand: I Classico, in 9-karat yellow gold, and I Pavé, in 18-karat white gold and diamonds.

The repositioning process will be completed in 2021 with the renewal of display materials at the 700 points of sale, the launch of new products suited to the style of the contemporary woman and the realization of a series of partnerships that best interpret company values.













