The mini bubbles of Moraglione 1922











Rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets made up of many small gold spheres. Plus, the jewels have set brilliant cut diamonds. It is the style of the Mini Bubbles collection by Moraglione 1922, which came after the older sister Bubbles presented in previous years. Mini Bubbles jewels are, as it is easy to guess, a little smaller and lighter. But the concept is the same: they are jewels in 18 carat gold with certified diamonds and, thanks to their smaller size, they are also offered at a more accessible price.



The Mini Bubbles collection is one of the latest proposals from the Maison founded in Valenza (Italy) in 1922 by Massimo Moraglione, a craftsman who started the goldsmith business. Pioneer times: in 1943 Massimo Moraglione, together with his brothers Marco and Pierino, traveled the length and breadth of Italy by bicycle to offer their jewels. Today Moraglione 1922 is a company that knows how to combine modeling and the perfect selection of stones with a taste that is both classic and fashion. And currently the company exports 60% of its production to Europe, Russia, the Middle and Far East and South America.



















