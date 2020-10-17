ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — October 17, 2020 at 5:00 am

The mini bubbles of Moraglione 1922




Rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets made up of many small gold spheres. Plus, the jewels have set brilliant cut diamonds. It is the style of the Mini Bubbles collection by Moraglione 1922, which came after the older sister Bubbles presented in previous years. Mini Bubbles jewels are, as it is easy to guess, a little smaller and lighter. But the concept is the same: they are jewels in 18 carat gold with certified diamonds and, thanks to their smaller size, they are also offered at a more accessible price.

Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti

The Mini Bubbles collection is one of the latest proposals from the Maison founded in Valenza (Italy) in 1922 by Massimo Moraglione, a craftsman who started the goldsmith business. Pioneer times: in 1943 Massimo Moraglione, together with his brothers Marco and Pierino, traveled the length and breadth of Italy by bicycle to offer their jewels. Today Moraglione 1922 is a company that knows how to combine modeling and the perfect selection of stones with a taste that is both classic and fashion. And currently the company exports 60% of its production to Europe, Russia, the Middle and Far East and South America.
Anello Mini Bubble a tre bande in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Mini Bubble a tre bande in oro bianco e diamanti

Orecchini Mini Bubble in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini Mini Bubble in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Mini Bubble in oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Mini Bubble in oro bianco e diamanti
Pendente in oro rosa e diamanti
Pendente in oro rosa e diamanti

Collana Mini Bubble in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana Mini Bubble in oro rosa e diamanti

Gioielli della collezione Bubble
Gioielli della collezione Bubble







