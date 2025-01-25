Collana in oro e madreperla
Collana in oro e madreperla

New jewels from the Boules collection by Nanis

The perfect design of the circle, the irregularity of the oval, the softness of the sphere: all these natural geometries are the basis of the Boules collection by Nanis. It is one of the most successful jewelry lines of the Venetian Maison led by Laura Bicego. And it is renewed with a new shade, which are added to the pastel colors of the Dolce Vita inspired by the Italian drinks of the Sixties (Rosolio, Lattementa, Violetta, Anice). The novelty, presented at Vicenzaoro, is the introduction of the iridescent and iridescent white of mother-of-pearl.

Anelli della collezione Boules
Rings from the Boules collection

Characterized by a natural and delicate brightness, this material blends harmoniously with the other shades of the collection, adding a new dimension of elegance and freshness. Charms, Ciliegine earrings and rings from the Boules collection are now available in this new variant, combined with the classic elongated gold spheres, with the millerighe burin-worked surface, which has always characterized Nanis jewelry.
Anelli della collezione Boules con pietre cabochon
Rings from the Boules collection with cabochon stones

Collana in oro con pietre semi preziose
Gold necklace with semi-precious stones
Anelli e collana indossati
Rings and necklace worn

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

William porge l'anello di Wartski a Kate Middleton
Previous Story

The most loved jewels from the British royals

Latest from Showroom