The perfect design of the circle, the irregularity of the oval, the softness of the sphere: all these natural geometries are the basis of the Boules collection by Nanis. It is one of the most successful jewelry lines of the Venetian Maison led by Laura Bicego. And it is renewed with a new shade, which are added to the pastel colors of the Dolce Vita inspired by the Italian drinks of the Sixties (Rosolio, Lattementa, Violetta, Anice). The novelty, presented at Vicenzaoro, is the introduction of the iridescent and iridescent white of mother-of-pearl.



Characterized by a natural and delicate brightness, this material blends harmoniously with the other shades of the collection, adding a new dimension of elegance and freshness. Charms, Ciliegine earrings and rings from the Boules collection are now available in this new variant, combined with the classic elongated gold spheres, with the millerighe burin-worked surface, which has always characterized Nanis jewelry.

