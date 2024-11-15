Collana della collezione Muse indossata
Collana della collezione Muse

Nanis’ Muses

In Greek mythology, the Muses were female deities: nine sisters, all daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne (Memory) and were led by Apollo. The Muses represented the supreme ideal of Art, understood as the truth of the Whole, or the “eternal magnificence of the divine”. These entities linked to the ability to create beautiful things inspired Nanis for the Muse collection, all based on the simple shape of the elongated bubble, which has always characterized the Venetian Maison.

Orecchini a boule della collezione Muse
Muse Collection Boule Earrings

The Muse collection reinterprets the classic pearl necklace using hand-engraved 18-karat gold boules, with a silky consistency to the touch. The gold pearls are combined with inserts and surfaces in pavé diamonds. The bubbles are voluminous, but also light to wear: the interior of the jewel is empty, to allow for greater comfort. In addition to necklaces composed of boules of different sizes, the collection also features simple stud earrings and rings with or without diamond pavé, always in the classic elongated sphere shape.
Bracciale in oro 18 carati
18K Gold Bracelet

Anello in oro con pavé di diamanti
18K Gold Ring with Diamond Pavé

Collana in oro 18 carati della collezione Muse
18K Gold Necklace from the Muse Collection

Collana in oro 18 carati
18K Gold Necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

René Boivin, parure composta da anello, orecchini e due clips con quarzi citrini appartenuta a Marina Cicogna
Previous Story

Marina Cicogna’s jewels at the Cambi auction

Latest from Showroom

Collana con tanzanite ovale di 18 carati, diamanti per 23 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Heliconia jewels

Heliconia is the name of a genus of plants that are mainly found in the tropical