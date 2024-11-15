In Greek mythology, the Muses were female deities: nine sisters, all daughters of Zeus and Mnemosyne (Memory) and were led by Apollo. The Muses represented the supreme ideal of Art, understood as the truth of the Whole, or the “eternal magnificence of the divine”. These entities linked to the ability to create beautiful things inspired Nanis for the Muse collection, all based on the simple shape of the elongated bubble, which has always characterized the Venetian Maison.



The Muse collection reinterprets the classic pearl necklace using hand-engraved 18-karat gold boules, with a silky consistency to the touch. The gold pearls are combined with inserts and surfaces in pavé diamonds. The bubbles are voluminous, but also light to wear: the interior of the jewel is empty, to allow for greater comfort. In addition to necklaces composed of boules of different sizes, the collection also features simple stud earrings and rings with or without diamond pavé, always in the classic elongated sphere shape.





