









Summer is approaching and the desire to be outdoors is increasing and, in countries washed by the sea, the time to go to the beach is approaching. Or, perhaps, we have already returned to the sand. Here, then, that even the world of bijoux is adapting with the proposal of collections in tune with the hottest season. As in the case of Brosway, which with the new season offers the Chant collection, a word that in French means song and which is in tune with the cheerful atmosphere that precedes the time to go on vacation.



The Chant collection offers long chains and pendants in the shape of coral, shell and starfish branches. It also includes kissing, that is bracelets that are connected to a ring or include the whole back of the hand with small chains. The bijoux are in 316L and 304 stainless steel, resistant to stains, scratches and allow easy cleaning. In particular, their chemical composition makes them a hypoallergenic product, resistant to the corrosive effect of sweat, dust and humidity. To face the summer without worries.