, bracciale, COLLANE — May 11, 2022 at 4:00 am

Chant for the summer of Brosway




Summer is approaching and the desire to be outdoors is increasing and, in countries washed by the sea, the time to go to the beach is approaching. Or, perhaps, we have already returned to the sand. Here, then, that even the world of bijoux is adapting with the proposal of collections in tune with the hottest season. As in the case of Brosway, which with the new season offers the Chant collection, a word that in French means song and which is in tune with the cheerful atmosphere that precedes the time to go on vacation.

Bracciale con ciondoli di ispirazione marina
Bracciale con ciondoli di ispirazione marina

The Chant collection offers long chains and pendants in the shape of coral, shell and starfish branches. It also includes kissing, that is bracelets that are connected to a ring or include the whole back of the hand with small chains. The bijoux are in 316L and 304 stainless steel, resistant to stains, scratches and allow easy cleaning. In particular, their chemical composition makes them a hypoallergenic product, resistant to the corrosive effect of sweat, dust and humidity. To face the summer without worries.
Collana con ciondoli di ispirazione marina
Collana con ciondoli di ispirazione marina

Bracciale della colllezione Chant
Bracciale della colllezione Chant

Bracciale Brosway in acciaio
Bracciale Brosway in acciaio
Collana in acciaio
Collana in acciaio

Collane della collezione Chant
Collane della collezione Chant







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *