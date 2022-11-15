









Let’s start with the unusual name: Piti Malì. Only Marcella Maugeri, the founder of the brand, and few others know exactly what the meaning is. It is, in fact, the nickname with which her closest family and friends usually call her. Piti is the diminutive of the adjective small and Malì the truncation of the word Malia. Name that in Italian also has the meaning of spell and, according to the story, the designer has always been fascinated by the jewels worn by her mother and grandmother since she was a child. A passion that, when she became an adult, Marcella Maugeri transformed from a game into a profession.



Marcella Maugeri, after experiences for the Spanish Tous and the American brand MySaintMyHero, followed courses in gemology and diamonds before founding Piti Malì Couture in 2016. Today the brand’s proposals are present in over 350 jewelers throughout Italy. The bijoux are made of 925 silver dipped in yellow gold, pink gold and rhodium. The designer has also devised to enrich each piece with a small stylized bag inserted in the closure of each jewel. «On which is then engraved the word that represents what that bag is full of: Love, Happiness, Luck, Dreams», explains the designer.For the FW 22-23 season Piti Malì Couture proposes jewels with tourmaline, which color earrings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets. Another novelty are the pendants of the Mosaico line, of different shapes, handcrafted by hand starting from Murano glass millefiori sticks set together.