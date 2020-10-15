bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — October 15, 2020 at 4:20 am

Pesavento Forever Chic with Double Your Charme




Two new jewelry lines by the brand Pesavento. These are Forever Chic and Double Your Charme. They are names that immediately recall an atmosphere linked to fashion and the relationship with others. The ambitious idea, according to Pesavento, is to turn a dream into reality. And, in particular, in rhodium-plated silver bracelets and necklaces, like those of the two collections. The highlights are the choker necklace and the Forever Chic bracelet, with large links in pink and rhodium silver or in one color with inserts in Polvere di Sogni, the name assigned by the brand for a precious pavé covering the metal.

The Double Your Charme collection is not called that by chance: it offers, in fact, jewels such as double hoop earrings in pink silver with black Polvere di Sogni inserts. The dimensions of the jewels are generous and you can choose between different finishes, since the rhodium silver is proposed in the natural color, or in a version covered with yellow or pink gold.
