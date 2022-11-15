









As often happens in the United States, moving from one city to another, often even changing the time zone, is not unusual. Rachel Quinn, however, has made a lot of moves. Born in a small town in the deep south of the USA in contact with nature, she moved to Scotland to study at the School of Art The Glasgow School of Art. Back in America, she continued her art studies in Boston, and then Metal and Jewelry Arts in the Bfa of New York, the city where he followed his apprenticeship in jewellery. Finished? No, because she now lives and works in Ojai Valley, Southern California, where she has founded her jewelry brand since 2011.



Her premise on her school curriculum serves to explain why Rachel Quinn’s jewelry seems inspired by pop art and surrealism. Lips, hearts, skulls: 14-karat gold, together with mother-of-pearl, or precious and semi-precious stones are used to create modern jewelery with a special creative touch. Her jewels are also sold through online platforms, such as Moda Operandi.













