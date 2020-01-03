Nervous jewels











The jewelry that reproduce the nerve tissue reconstructed through 3D printing and a complicated algorithm.

In the jewelery every so often overlook new ideas, both as regards the materials, which for the techniques adopted. Today we don’t produce more jewels as they did a century ago, and probably about in one hundred years’ time rings, bracelets and necklaces will be made with still different systems. So do not be surprised to experiments like that of Nervous System, a design studio based in Massachusetts, who has decided to use the new 3D printing technologies and laser cutting with biology. The result is Corollaria collection. It is a set of jewelry that is not noted for its precious workmanship, but because it provides an idea of ​​what could be a part of the future jewelry.



The shape of these jewelry is inspired by the microscopic cellular structures, reconstructed through the use of a special algorithm. The materials used are brass and a special plastic. The jewelry then have a shape that resembles that of a lace, the cells that form in the human body and biological system. You unromantic? Maybe. But these jewels have an advantage in terms of who sells them: are printed to order, so there are not likely to remain in the drawer. And then, perhaps, they can are loved by Millenials. Giulia Netrese















