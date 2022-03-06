









A bit of hearts, a good dose of chains along with kiwis, bananas and pineapples. It is not a detoxifying recipe to prepare for summer. Instead, they are the ingredients of the menu prepared by Fossil, an American brand of watches and jewelry at affordable prices. For spring summer 2022, the company based in Richardson, cities in the counties of Dallas and Collin, in the US state of Texas, has prepared a mix of bijoux with different shapes and styles. To use them together, you need to have the creativity of a chef and the good taste of a sommelier.



A fair number of oversized charms are meant to be combined with chain bracelets with consistent links. In addition to the fruits mentioned, there are charms with the shape of leaves, strawberries, mushrooms, watermelons and something else not easily identifiable. In addition to chains, necklaces with colored beads are also offered, in a sixties style. Bijoux that go well with light and summer dresses, with or without fruit.