vetrina — August 3, 2020 at 5:00 am

The mystical rock of Jenny Dee




How to resist nostalgia? There are those who, like Jenny Dabbah, founder of the Jenny Dee brand, who turned nostalgia into jewelry. The nostalgia of the Geneva designer, born in a family of precious stone dealers, regards the mythical sixties and seventies, the rock of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd, of the travels in the East seasoned with mysticism and fascination with celestial powers. This menu of emotions has translated into collections with jewels that reflect these passions.

Anello in oro della collezione Astronomica con opale e diamante
Anello in oro della collezione Astronomica con opale e diamante

But this is not a pastime for ex hippies: Jenny Dabbah has worked and studied in the Middle East, the United States, England and France, where she has immersed herself in various artistic circles, including that of music. She also attended Gia in New York to learn all about gems. And after working for several years in the family business in the diamond trade and high-end jewelry designers for a demanding clientele, in 2015 he created her jewelry line.
Anello in oro giallo con ametista cabochon e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo con ametista cabochon e diamanti

Her jewels are full of symbols and references to the supposed occult properties of the stones. Zodiac signs, references to the therapeutic effects of gems, and a style that often recalls that of ethnic jewels imported into the West just half a century ago. The latest collection, for example, is called Sat Nam, which is the main word that appears in Sikh scripture, and is made in Bali with semi-precious stones, silver and colored nylon thread. The Astronomica collection, instead, is inspired by the mysteries of the zodiac, with pendants and rings made in shapes similar to planets in 18-carat yellow gold, Ethiopian opals, moonstones and amethyst.
Pendente in oro con opale etiope e diamante bianco
Pendente in oro con opale etiope e diamante bianco

Collana Lakshmi con filo di nylon, argento, pietre semi preziose
Collana Lakshmi con filo di nylon, argento, pietre semi preziose
Collezione Sat Nam, collana con filo di nylon, argento, pietre semi preziose
Collezione Sat Nam, collana con filo di nylon, argento, pietre semi preziose
Pendente in oro giallo con diamanti, opali, onice, madreperla
Pendente in oro giallo con diamanti, opali, onice, madreperla
Anello in oro giallo con diamanti, opali, onice, madreperla
Anello in oro giallo con diamanti, opali, onice, madreperla

Choker con ametista e diamanti
Choker con ametista e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *