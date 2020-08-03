The mystical rock of Jenny Dee











How to resist nostalgia? There are those who, like Jenny Dabbah, founder of the Jenny Dee brand, who turned nostalgia into jewelry. The nostalgia of the Geneva designer, born in a family of precious stone dealers, regards the mythical sixties and seventies, the rock of Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd, of the travels in the East seasoned with mysticism and fascination with celestial powers. This menu of emotions has translated into collections with jewels that reflect these passions.



But this is not a pastime for ex hippies: Jenny Dabbah has worked and studied in the Middle East, the United States, England and France, where she has immersed herself in various artistic circles, including that of music. She also attended Gia in New York to learn all about gems. And after working for several years in the family business in the diamond trade and high-end jewelry designers for a demanding clientele, in 2015 he created her jewelry line.



Her jewels are full of symbols and references to the supposed occult properties of the stones. Zodiac signs, references to the therapeutic effects of gems, and a style that often recalls that of ethnic jewels imported into the West just half a century ago. The latest collection, for example, is called Sat Nam, which is the main word that appears in Sikh scripture, and is made in Bali with semi-precious stones, silver and colored nylon thread. The Astronomica collection, instead, is inspired by the mysteries of the zodiac, with pendants and rings made in shapes similar to planets in 18-carat yellow gold, Ethiopian opals, moonstones and amethyst.

















