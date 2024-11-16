The hands of wristwatch and pocket watch enthusiasts are moving towards the December 2nd appointment. In Milan, Ponte Casa d’Aste has organized a sale capable of attracting the attention of enthusiasts and collectors, as well as those looking for a special opportunity to buy a gift in view of Christmas. The catalog includes over 130 lots, with examples of particular attraction for enthusiasts and collector’s items that are difficult to find, including creations from the most renowned brands such as Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, Audemars Piguet, Piaget, Omega, Rolex, Cartier, IWC.



As is customary for the department, the selection has been curated to offer a perfect balance between innovation, tradition and craftsmanship, offering enthusiasts the opportunity to admire and win pieces of great charm and value. Among the many interesting timepieces, the Omega Speedmaster Professional Albino stands out, Limited Edition for the Italian market in 1997, with only 500 pieces produced. This iconic model, no. 2 of the series, is distinguished by its white dial, a sought-after detail among collectors (estimate 15,000-20,000 euros).



Another highly sought-after watch is the Vacheron Constantin Ref. 4240 Triple Date. This rare example with a rose gold case is distinguished by its black dial, a particular feature that makes it unique and sought-after among enthusiasts of fine watchmaking (9,000-12,000). Also in the spotlight is the Patek Philippe Ref. 425 Tegolino. An elegant platinum model, featuring a two-tone dial embellished with diamonds. The distinctive shape and refined craftsmanship of Patek Philippe make this watch a true gem for connoisseurs (€10,000-15,000). Exhibition: 22, 23, 24 November 2024 at Il Ponte headquarters in Palazzo Crivelli, Via Pontaccio 12 in Milan.

