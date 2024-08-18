The jewels of the Milanese Maison Gavello: the nostalgia of the Seventies with unpredictable variations ♦ ︎

At the end of the seventies, in Milan, Rinaldo and Martha Gavello started their jewelry company. Gavello, almost half a century later, is today led by his daughter Elisabetta, responsible for the design and identity of the brand. Today, however, the flagship store and showroom are located in Kolonaki, Athens, even if the jewelry production has remained in Italy. But it is still a jewelry brand that loves to invent. Always, however, with a stylistic link linking creativity to what was a golden age (it must be said) for design.



The jewels of Gavello, in fact, do not look for special effects with the assembly of an array of colored gems or diamonds with an unattainable number of carats. The jewels of Gavello play instead on the shape, on the geometries, on a sinuous design, with the surface of 14 or 18-carat gold that is interrupted at times to leave space for some diamond, alone or in pavé. Or with precious or semi-precious gems such as moonstone and turquoise, amethyst, but also rubies and emeralds.