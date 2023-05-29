At Jck and Couture 130 Italian jewelery companies

The world of jewelry moves to Las Vegas. The capital of Nevada hosts the two most important events of the year: the Jck (from 2 to 5 June 2023 at The Venetian Expo & The Veneziano) with 17,000 participants and over 1,800 exhibitors and the Couture Show (1-4 June at the Wynn) , which hosts a selection of over 300 high-end exhibitors. With the two super jewelery fairs, events and competitions are also planned.

For example, for the Jck there will be the Meet the Designers and the Jewelers Choice Awards Toast in the Design Collective Lounge, sponsored by the International Gemological Institute. The Design Collective neighborhood also features The Jewelry Loupe Project with Women’s Jewelry Association and De Beers, as well as dedicated booths from select designers exhibiting from the Black in Jewelry Coalition. Or the Jewelers For Children Facet of Hope event, which will take place in the Palazzo Ballroom on Level 5 of the Venetian. Brosway Italia, on the other hand, is the main sponsor of Jck Rocks, an exclusive event on June 4th.

Speaking of Italian companies: apart from the United States, they will be the ones to have the largest presence, with over 130 producers and brands. The Made in Italy gold districts are, in fact, one of the strengths of the country and many companies can boast a refined production capacity, as well as a style appreciated globally. A hundred companies will exhibit at the Jck, others at the Couture Show. According to Federorafi, an association that brings together many companies in the sector, the United States is the first market for Italian jewelery exports. The massive presence at the two events in the capital of Nevada is also due to the help of the Foreign Trade Agency.