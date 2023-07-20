Digital, pearls and trends at Vicenzaoro September

Sometimes the side dish turns out to be as tasty as the main food on the plate. This is, at least, the intent of the events that enrich the experience of Vicenzaoro visitors. Also the next edition in September (8-12) will have a side dish of training events or pleasant entertainment. For this reason Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, anticipates the topics that will be covered during conferences, workshops or presentations. The announced focuses concern new technologies for the gold-jewellery industry, virtual reality, and the Nft phenomenon, it is not known how much appreciated by those who really produce jewels, apps and 3D viewers. More generally, the impact of digital on design, traceability, logistics, customer experience.



Following this trend, the new Trendbook 2025+ by Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, the independent Ieg Observatory directed by Paola De Luca, will be presented. Club degli Orafi and the studies and research department of Intesa Sanpaolo will instead update the scenario on the Italian gold sector between Made in Italy and international markets. A sector that continues a widespread strengthening on the main international outlet markets and which, in the first quarter of 2023, achieved exports of over 2 billion euros according to the Intesa Sanpaolo Study Center.Also scheduled is an appointment with Cibjo (acronym of World Jewelery Confederation, in French Confédération Internationale de la Bijouterie, Joaillerie, Orfèvrerie des Diamants, Perles et Pierres), with a seminar on the protection of intellectual property for jewels and watches with the experience of organizations active in the fight against counterfeiting. In collaboration with Igi, the Italian Gemological Institute, the Gem Talks will be back, training meetings for operators. With the contribution of Jpea (Japan Pearl Exporters’ Association) and the cooperation of Japan External Trade Organization, there will be a focus on the pearl market and, in particular, of the Japanese Akoya, the most popular due to their high gloss, with the contribution by Cibjo Pearl Commission and Mikimoto. Furthermore, an in-depth study on the diamond in the natural and lab grown jewelery market, a seminar on the world of coral and the Retail Talks that Federpreziosi Confcommercio will address to retailers are planned.