Messika at the Screen Actors Guild Awards











Expert actress Kaley Cuoco was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards for starring in The Flight Attendant. For the occasion, she wore jewels made by the Parisian Maison Messika. In particular, she chose Spirited Wind earrings from the Messika by Kate Moss high jewelery collection, the Toi & Moi high jewelery ring and the Wild Moon ring from the Born to be Wild high jewelery collection.



Kaley Cuoco Christine, 35, is an American actress and producer. After a series of supporting film and television roles in the late 1990s, she landed the role of Bridget Hennessy on the ABC sitcom 8 Simple Rules (2002-2005). She also played the role of Penny in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory (2007–2019) and received a Satellite Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and two People’s Choice Awards for her role. Since 2020 Kaley has acted and served as executive producer on HBO’s comedy thriller Max for The Flight Attendant, which has received wide critical acclaim. For this performance, she received nominations for the Golden Globe Awards, as well as the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards.













