Nina Runsdorf’s fossil opals

Nina Runsdorf, one of the most respected luxury brands in the US, started making jewelry. She started with silver working in the kitchen of her parents’ farm in upstate New York when she was 11. As an adult, she also worked as a designer for Ralph Lauren and Banana Republic, before embarking on the path of jewelry. One of her trademarks is The Flip Ring, a ring featuring a pendant composed of a pear-shaped gem. Her new collection is called Tree Opals and uses a rare mineralized wood, 15 million years old, rendered into brilliant opals, along with diamonds and rose gold.

Orecchini in oro rosa, legno mineralizzato-opale, diamanti brown
But how can a small luxury jewelry brand survive the covid tsunami? Boutiques closed for months, distribution rests in crisis, customers closed at home … Yet the Nina Runsdorf brand in New York is an example of how you can reorganize your business. The designer, who in 2021 celebrates her Maison’s 15 years of activity, has focused on digital. And she has appointed Anne Muhlethaler, founder of the consulting firm Out of the Clouds and former communications manager of Christian Louboutin, as a consultant.
Bracciale in oro rosa, legno mineralizzato-opale, diamanti verdi
The consultant, who is based in Geneva, has helped the brand to invest heavily in social and e-commerce. In-store appointments have been replaced by video appointments on Zoom. In short: the path chosen was to take care of the website and online presence with the same attention that is normally reserved for the boutique. The cure worked.
Orecchini in oro rosa 18 carati, legno mineralizzato-opale, diamanti
Anello in oro giallo con diamanti briolette
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini a frange con diamanti e smeraldi
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti e smeraldi
