Melis Goral, art deco on the Golden Horn











The family tradition, jewelers for three generations, and the design learned in Milan: Melis Goral, born in Istanbul, creates high-end jewelry. After graduating from the European Institute of Design in Milan, she lived in Italy, but also in New York. She traveled. And in 2008 Melis launched her brand and presented her first collection, Color Therapy. Her boutique overlooks the fascinating waters that border the Golden Horn. The intricate designs of Melis Goral use tailored cut emeralds, sapphires and rubies delicately intertwined with gold and diamonds.



The traces of the Art Deco movement are visible in his jewels, particularly in the geometric rigor, which however is combined with fantasy. But, at the same time, the goldsmith tradition that has flourished in Istanbul over the centuries transpires. In fact, Melis Goral’s jewels are made by artisans who work in the Grand Bazaar, where goldsmith craftsmanship is handed down from one generation to another. But, despite the fact that the manufacture is made in the heart of the Ottoman city, the collections do not have elements of a folk type or linked to ancient Turkish culture.















