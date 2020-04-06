Barbara Heinrich, from bunches to jewels











Children often use small bunches of grapes to simulate a jewel and Barbara Heinrich grew up next to a vineyard in Heilbronn near the Black Forest. Maybe that game inspired her career as a jewelry designer. The rest was done by her very German education: she followed a three-year apprenticeship with a master goldsmith in Waldorf, so rigorous that apprentices were not allowed to speak or listen to music during the day. Afterwards he continued his university studies at the Academy of Pforzheim, the capital of jewelry in Germany.



In 1983, Barbara Heinrich received a Rotary scholarship, which allowed her to study in the United States, where she completed her Masters of Fine Arts degree at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Then, finally, the designer devoted herself full time to her passion: she founded a studio and moved to Pittsford, New York.



He works with a team of jewelers, with pieces that use multilayer finishes, mainly in 18-karat gold. Gold is brushed and combined with tastefully chosen stones. He has received many national and international awards, including the Couture: Best of Gold of 2009, MJSA Vision Award 2011, the Fashion Award and Luster Award from the International Pearl Design Competition from the Cultured Pearl Association of America.



An example of Barbara Heinrich’s work is the pendant with a large black marquise cut diamond set between golden leaves and scattered diamonds, with a black shark leather strap. It can also be worn alone or as a brooch. It was presented at Couture 2019.



















