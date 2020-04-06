A-Zero, unique pieces for recovery











The A-Zero rings, unique pieces, created in acrylic stone by the designer Franco Eccel with the recovery of material used for design objects ♦ ︎

They are rings. But they are created with waste material. That said it may seem unattractive. Instead, it is an innovative project that aims at recovering materials. The rings A-Zero, are an idea of ​​the designer Franco Eccel, and are produced with the waste of solid surface materials that are used to create objects, but also components of furniture such as sinks, from interior design. In particular, the plastic material used is called Hi-Macs and is produced by the Korean Lg. With the one that advances from the workings, the rings are created, which are unique pieces, handmade and numbered.

In short, from a typical product of serial production, the particular, sturdy plastic for design objects, he creates a craft jewelry. To transform plastic into rings, the Japanese technique of Kintsugi is used, which consists in the use of gold or liquid silver or lacquer with gold powder for the repair of ceramic objects. In this way the signs of junction between the individual fragments are deliberately highlighted by contrasting glues, which become decorative motifs. Moreover, the rings are particularly pleasant to the touch, thanks to Hi-Macs, which is an acrylic material combined with minerals and natural pigments that create a smooth and non-porous surface. Rudy Serra















