Mary Esses, samba in New York




The jewels of the Brazilian Mary Esses with her collection Between Heaven and Earth ♦

The Brazilian designer Mary Esses (but is living in New York) creates high jewelery unique. Perhaps his style was influenced by his experience with painting and ceramics: the result is that she points to a quality craftsmanship of each piece. As in her  collections as Una (written just like that, in Italian) or Between Heaven and Earth: “The goal was to use colored stones in a new, clean, simple and modern, something fun and elegant way, but also for everyday “, has explained.

Collezione Una, orecchino in oro bianco 18 carati e smeraldi
Special silver and gold tones 18k (specially developed by the designer) is mixed with white, gray, champagne and black diamonds, emeralds, rubies, garnets, leather straps and brass chains. Well, they like. Among her clients is the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, who chose jewelry Mary Esses on four occasions officers. The Una collection, brings together jewelry that is inspired clothing with pieces in which the stones are to be in the foreground, positioned in abstract geometric shapes. Here are the pictures. Lavinia Andorno

Anello in oro bianco e zaffiri della collezione Between Heaven and Earth
Collezione Tribe, orecchini in argento ossidato
Collezione Tribe, pendente in argento ossidato
Orecchini con smeraldi e pale della collezione Between Heaven and Earth
Orecchini oro bianco annerito e smeraldi della collezione Between Heaven and Earth
Anello in oro bianco annerito e smeraldi della collezione Between Heaven and Earth
