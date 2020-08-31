Mary Esses, samba in New York











The jewels of the Brazilian Mary Esses with her collection Between Heaven and Earth ♦

The Brazilian designer Mary Esses (but is living in New York) creates high jewelery unique. Perhaps his style was influenced by his experience with painting and ceramics: the result is that she points to a quality craftsmanship of each piece. As in her collections as Una (written just like that, in Italian) or Between Heaven and Earth: “The goal was to use colored stones in a new, clean, simple and modern, something fun and elegant way, but also for everyday “, has explained.



Special silver and gold tones 18k (specially developed by the designer) is mixed with white, gray, champagne and black diamonds, emeralds, rubies, garnets, leather straps and brass chains. Well, they like. Among her clients is the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, who chose jewelry Mary Esses on four occasions officers. The Una collection, brings together jewelry that is inspired clothing with pieces in which the stones are to be in the foreground, positioned in abstract geometric shapes. Here are the pictures. Lavinia Andorno













