GemGèneve has also been canceled




Another jewelry fair falls on the battlefield at the covid. It is GemGèneve, the event that in recent years took place in May and which for 2020 was scheduled from 1 to 4 November, obviously in Geneva. Surprisingly, Anthony DeMarco, a journalist specializing in the jewelry sector, reported it on Forbes.

Il PalaExpo che ospita GenGenève
The one scheduled for November would be the third edition of GemGèneve, which had already registered a good number of subscriptions. But the situation of uncertainty caused by the epidemic prompted organizers Ronny Totah and Thomas Faerber to cancel the date: travel restrictions and health precautions are certainly not preparatory to a successful fair. Unlike what happened for Baselworld, however, the organizers have made it known that all 145 expected exhibitors will be reimbursed (companies that participate in a fair pay the cost of the exhibition space in advance). A decision that causes significant losses to the organizers but which, for sure, leaves a good impression on the companies that had to participate in GemGèneve. The only event related to jewelry, therefore, remains Voice VicenzaOro (12-14 September).
Thomas Faerber
Ronny Totah
Lo spazio riservato alla Head. Foto: G.Maillot
