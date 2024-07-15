Marco Dal Maso Continuum

Something that continues over time, without interruption: this is the meaning of the word continuum, which originates from the Latin term and which today is frequently used in philosophical and scientific language in place of the more common term continuous. And Continuum is also the name of the new collection by Marco Dal maso, an Italian jeweler who has long specialized in rings, necklaces and bracelets for men (but not only). It could be said that his attention to the men’s jewelery sector has been rather continuous over the last ten years and therefore represents a continuum.



In any case, the jewels of the Continuum line are made of 18k brushed yellow gold, with the addition of black diamonds and black enamel in some pieces. The rings have a simple band, with a touch of black color which adds an extra touch of personality to the jewel. A necklace with pendant is also available, again in brushed gold and black enamel, and an open bracelet for simple wear.

