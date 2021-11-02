









Marco Dal Maso has characterized a large part of his production towards the male gender: designer jewels, strong, robust, precious. But it has long since expanded its horizons to even the most crowded (from a commercial point of view) female world. The style of the Venetian designer remains the same, with the search for innovative shapes, not at all traditional but, at the same time, wearable with ease. They are high quality jewels, in 18-karat gold with the addition of diamonds and, as in the case of the Explosion of Joy collection, also with the addition of a few touches of enamel for some pieces.



On the other hand, Marco Dal Maso is an adventurous type, who likes to explore, experience and learn about new places and cultures, as his story also testifies. After the University of Padua with a specialization in psychology and marketing, and an experience with the Bible of the sector, The Business of Fashion, he collaborated with Jacob & Co from Switzerland, traveled, collaborated from China for Harper’s Bazaar. In short, a vast wealth of experience before returning to Italy and opening his own Maison, with the family business DML behind him, of which he is the creative director.















