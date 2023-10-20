The Milanese jewelery brand Preziosa inaugurates the first online configurator of personalized skyline jewellery. The small Maison specializes in jewels that reproduce the most famous skylines of large locations. Now the Preziosa website has created a configurator that allows customers to define the skyline of their memories. The functionality uses a vast library of monuments, symbols and elements that can be used to create a personalized jewel. The designer also included wildcard elements to allow you to insert very personal buildings, such as your childhood home or their refuge in the mountains, at no additional cost.



Customers have asked me to customize the jewels dedicated to skylines for them, each of them is keen, in fact, to tell their own story through the places where they have experienced unique emotions. There are those who love exploring the world and want to enclose the journeys that have changed their way of seeing things, there are those who have met love on the other side of the world, there are those who give away stops around the world world that have marked special memories and there are those who have a wonderful relationship with a magical and secret place.

Silvia Preziosa

Preziosa Jewelry was born in Milan in 2015: the first collection was inspired by famous locations in the world, cities or nations, all stylized on rings, bracelets and necklaces. The initiative is by Silvia Preziosa (a name, a destiny). After studying Fashion Design at the Polytechnic University of Milan, the designer moved to London and then to New York, where she attended the Parsons School of Design, before founding her jewelry brand.