









Jaipur is the capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, the 10th most populous city in the country. It is also known as the pink city due to the dominant color scheme of its historic buildings. And some even call it the Paris of India. Finally, Jaipur is also the name of a historic collection by Marco Bicego, who was inspired by the Indian city for the mix of colored stones used for the jewels. Until now. Because the Jaipur collection, which has become one of the most successful of the Venetian Maison, has been renewed over time without eliminating the combination of gems and gold. Now, however, he adds pieces in simple yellow metal.



Jaipur is renewed through the classic form of the chain. What distinguishes Marco Bicego’s intertwined rings? Irregular shapes, a satin finish and links of different sizes joined together. The gold, as in the other pieces of the brand, is engraved by hand by master craftsmen with the ribbed burin technique, which adds a slightly irregular finish to the surfaces. Just like the ancient havelis of Jaipur.















