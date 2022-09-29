









New jewels signed by Assya, the boutique that Tessa Grazzini opened in London ♦

Years ago, India has enchanted Tessa Grazzini. So, after that trip, Tessa Grazzini thought to enchant London with Assya, the boutique in Notting Hill shopping district, where the designer works. But if India is the inspiration, the Assya jewels are addressed to Western women, modern and looking for something different. But without being too demanding. In short, jewels to wear even in the office or in the free time. And, above all, she has an international style. How is the story of the designer: she is born in Italy, but after Tessa has lived in South America and traveled extensively around the world before settling in London.



She worked at Sotheby’s, and then Estee Lauder before completing the jewelry courses at Central St Martin and create her first collection. She uses silver, vermeil, 18K gold with precious and semiprecious stones. Each piece is handmade in the UK and Italy. She has also experienced new processing, such as shimmer finish, obtained with a blasting method of silver and gold. Tessa is now working with the Nymph sister, marketing specialist.















