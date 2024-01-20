Gold jewelery that is also a classic value to be preserved over time: for Valentine’s Day Marco Bicego offers a selection of his most popular collections. Starting with Masai, which uses the proven technique of the Venetian Maison: coil-worked gold wire, with the addition of diamonds. As for the wedding rings made with brilliant-cut diamonds and two flat spiral strands. Same style and same technique for the three-strand yellow gold bracelet with double diamond tennis, from the same collection. The type of workmanship used makes the jewel soft and also allows for pleasant wearability.



Other jewels suggested for Valentine’s Day are those from the Marrakech and Lunaria Alta collections. For the first, irregular hoop earrings are proposed, in 18k yellow gold, also characterized by a twisted wire that forms an irregular circle that recalls the infinity sign. For Lunaria Alta, however, an 18k yellow gold band ring with pavé diamonds, with irregular profiles and a linear design. It is hand-engraved with the ancient ribbed burin technique, which is accompanied by the pavé of brilliant-cut diamonds.