The ancient tradition of Agemina Jewels




Agemina Gioielli, with the Agemina Jewels brand, is one of the companies that were born and raised in the goldsmith district of Marcianise, in Campania (Italy): the base is located in the OroMare consortium, in the goldsmith center that brings together several companies. Agemina was founded in 2002 by three brothers: Michele, Rosario and Giacomo Esposito. The name Agemina comes from an ancient goldsmith art technique. The agemina, in fact, is a word that derives from the Arabic agamī, (foreign) and is also called damascinatura. This process consists of engraving in the metal in the subsequent interlocking of small parts of metals of various colors, generally gold on silver, to obtain a polychrome object.

Anello in oro 14 carati, argento, diamanti rose cut, gemme colorate
With these premises Agemina Gioielli creates pieces that have a flavor of other times, alongside collections more linked to the modern style. Silver and gold, together with gems, are often used to compose jewels that seem to have come directly from the Renaissance or from the Baroque tradition, very popular in Southern Italy. Jewelery that Agemina also offers on foreign markets, where it has found many admirers.
Pendente a forma di croce in oro 14 carati, argento, diamanti rose cut
Pendente a forma di croce in oro 14 carati, argento, diamanti rose cut, opale
Anello a forma di croce in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti taglio brillante, acquamarina
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti, tanzanite
Anello in oro giallo 18 carati, smalto
Orecchini in oro bianco 14 carati, diamanti, perle
Anello a forma di croce in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti taglio brillante, tormalina rosa
