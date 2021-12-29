









Agemina Gioielli, with the Agemina Jewels brand, is one of the companies that were born and raised in the goldsmith district of Marcianise, in Campania (Italy): the base is located in the OroMare consortium, in the goldsmith center that brings together several companies. Agemina was founded in 2002 by three brothers: Michele, Rosario and Giacomo Esposito. The name Agemina comes from an ancient goldsmith art technique. The agemina, in fact, is a word that derives from the Arabic agamī, (foreign) and is also called damascinatura. This process consists of engraving in the metal in the subsequent interlocking of small parts of metals of various colors, generally gold on silver, to obtain a polychrome object.



With these premises Agemina Gioielli creates pieces that have a flavor of other times, alongside collections more linked to the modern style. Silver and gold, together with gems, are often used to compose jewels that seem to have come directly from the Renaissance or from the Baroque tradition, very popular in Southern Italy. Jewelery that Agemina also offers on foreign markets, where it has found many admirers.