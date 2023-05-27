Lunati’s star continues to shine

Lunati turns 85, but enjoys excellent health. The Valencian company was founded in 1937 by Pietro Lunati and continues to produce high quality jewellery, in perfect Valencian style. Which means precision, luxury, creativity interpreted with the long artisan tradition of jewelers and goldsmiths. The company produces classically made jewellery. They are unique pieces, or in small series for the simpler ones. The traditional style is reinterpreted in a modern key, but without exaggerating: even the jewels with colored gems are composed in a balanced way.

Lunati Gioielli continues the path of Pietro who, together with his brother Giulio, made the company take off, which is now led by his son, Giovanni Luca Lunati, director. Gioele, Piero’s nephew, marketing and communication expert, has decided to start selling some collections online. The production of brooches after World War II was soon joined by the creation of necklaces and rings, which were also very successful on the markets of Austria, Germany and Switzerland. The company can also boast the 160 AL mark to mark the production as a guarantee of authenticity of the jewels.