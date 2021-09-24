









Fashion and jewelry are sisters. But they don’t always walk together as, instead, they could and as it planned on the occasion of the Fashion Week in Milan (25-26 September), between Monos and Luigi Sala Gioielli. The event, called Fashion Art Vernissage, brought together Monos scarves and the jewels of the Milanese Maison. The Monos brand in its Jazz collection drew inspiration from art, painting the scarves as paintings on which to transfer existing works inspired, for example by Picasso’s cubism.



Foulard embellished by Luigi Sala Gioielli’s rings, which reflect tradition and stylistic research. An ideal setting for the debut of Triade, the glamorous collection of designer Gabriele Sala. The activity of the artisan jewelery company dates back to 1960, founded by Luigi Sala, who began his career as a goldsmith in 1949, at the age of 14, as a workshop apprentice. The production focuses on jewels, in gold, precious and semi-precious stones. From design to jewel, all stages of processing are carried out within the laboratory. The jewels are made of gold in various shades of color, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, pearls, coral, amber …