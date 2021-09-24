









Buying a diamond without buying a diamond. It is not a contradiction, provided that instead of a stone you choose the Diamante collection by Diva Gioielli. But, despite the name, there is no need to get confused: the jewels of the collection are not set with diamonds. Instead, they are made of silver, the house specialty. But, optionally, they can also be obtained with a gold plating. So how do you explain the name of the collection? Simple: the particular processing of the metal, silver, is called diamond coating.



Diamonds, in this case, are used at a certain point in the process and are used to make the silver shine. To obtain this effect, obtained by hand processing, after having treated the silver jewel with an iced liquid, diamond points are used (it is the hardest material on earth) to remove a tiny portion of the metal on the surface. In this way a mirror facet is obtained, which reflects the light. In this case, thanks to this process, Diva has obtained particularly reflective necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings.