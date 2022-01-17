









In 1950 the Middle East Aaron Basha was not the current one. He was a young jeweler born in a family who supplied rich people and real, and he was determined to conquer the New World, that is, America. He succeeded. Specializing in pendants for necklaces and bracelets, she won not only New York, but also Hollywood: many movie stars who have worn her jewelry, considered vaguely hippie (but luxurious). From East he imported forms and images that are common in the world of his origin, as the eyes anti-bad luck, that have become cool.



The design of charms and pendants is not particularly innovative if seen through European eyes, but instead the items are made with carefully chosen precious stones and gold. He, in fact, is able to do: born into the third generation of a family to jewelry traders, from young he learned the art of cutting diamonds. Thanks to its deep knowledge of the craft could combine popular collections, like the one against the evil eye, with the quality required by a public willing to spend up to many thousands of dollars for a single pendant. As in the case of one of his most famous collections, which uses the form of small children’s shoes: designed to celebrate the birth of his first grandchild, he has convinced those who want to make a precious gift dedicated to motherhood and family.