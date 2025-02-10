Alberti, the classic for all

Alberti, a company in Valenza (Italy) that develops jewellery, from design to final creation ♦

Alberti: the beauty of jewelry without exaggerating. In Valenza, in the goldsmith tradition of the Piedmontese jewelery district, since 1974 the company has been offering the processing of rings and pendants made according to the good habits consolidated by the centuries-old tradition. The company was born from the initiative of an ambitious and young sales person, who collaborated with a passionate production manager, with extensive experience in making superior quality jewellery. The idea, respected, was to propose classic jewels, which were then renewed over time.

Alberti is one of those brands where a solitaire ring corresponds exactly to a solitaire ring: a brilliant cut diamond on a white gold circle, without distorting the basic idea of the jewel. The rings have their large gemstone, emerald, diamond or sapphire, surrounded by a crown of small brilliant-cut diamonds on white gold. Classics. But that’s not all: there is no shortage of jewels with original combinations of gems or very modern designs, as in the rings seen at Vicenzaoro. The company also manufactures jewelry for third parties, which it sells largely on international markets.