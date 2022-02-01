









Did you believe that the color of love was red? Error. Blue is the Color of Love, says Tiffany & Co. The American Maison which passed under the Lvmh group banner, has chosen this phrase for the new campaign in view of Valentine’s Day 2022. Phrase that accompanies the collaboration with Curtis Kulig, artist of New York famous for the Love me mantra, its distinctive symbol. Love Me was conceived as something very personal and has naturally morphed into something that is played by others and that’s what makes it interesting, says Curtis Kulig.



The visual aspect entrusted to Curtis Kulig is obviously accompanied by the Tiffany jewels from the collections to the Tiffany City HardWear, Tiffany Knot and Tiffany T collections. Kulig’s work consists of messages such as Dare Me, Know Me and Kiss Me, which reinterpret the concept of his most famous work Love Me, but using the Tiffany Blue color. The work of the artist, Love Me, in fact, is very simple to understand and, probably for this reason, it has appeared everywhere: on the city walls in paintings, in neon lights, in metal sculptures.