









The iconic V, the letter of the alphabet that has turned into the hallmark of Louis Vuitton, is not lacking. The new high jewelery collection of the French brand, born from the creativity of the artistic director Francesca Amfitheatrof, however, has more demanding ambitions than the simple reproduction in luxury scale of the logo of the queen Maison of the LVMH group. Not surprisingly, the collection is called Bravery, and courage is its banner. Also in this collection the common thread comes from the history of the brand, or rather, of its founder, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of its birth, on 4 August 1821.



The collection, in fact, is divided into eight lines that are inspired by as many episodes in the life of Monsieur Louis Vuitton, the man who created stackable trunks and, perhaps, also the concept of luxury. The world-famous LV brand has been a symbol ever since, loved, desired (and copied). For example, the first stop in the collection is La Constellation d’Hercule, which indicates the stellar combination that witnessed the birth of Louis Vuitton. Or the La Flêche necklace is inspired by the long (three years) journey of the very young Vuitton to Paris, where he would have created the foundations for his empire. The arrow shape ends with a large blue sapphire. In short, the collection does not betray the expectations or even the bicentennial history of the Parisian Maison.