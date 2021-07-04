









Gioia Placuzzi, creative director of Sicis Jewels, followed an enchanted destiny. The queen of the micro mosaic, after graduating in economics from Bocconi University in Milan and specializing in marketing at the Cass Business School in London, followed her passion until she graduated as a Graduate Gemologist at the Gemological Institute of America in London. The art of gems was then put into practice with the jewelry division of the family business, the Italian Sicis, specializing in mosaics.



But Incantate Destiny is also the name of the new high jewelery necklace. It is a special piece in white gold, with diamonds for 14.33 carats, tanzanites for 3.91 carats and rubellites for 4.23 carats. But the even more special aspect, in addition to the richness of the materials used, lies in the meticulous and patient work of composition through thousands of micro mosaic tiles, set to form the jewel’s pavé. No wonder that 300 hours of work were required to make this necklace. It is the destiny of Sicis expert craftsmen.