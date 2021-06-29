









The jewels of Leyla Abdollahi, winner of the Couture Design Awards ♦

A few years ago she won a special prize: The Best in Debut at Couture at Las Vegas 2017. The wished acknowledgment, however, will not have surprised Leyla Abdollahi, which in London has now a host of passionate admirers. And, perhaps more importantly, she has gained space within the most exclusive e-commerce sites. “My jewel reflects emotions, passions, and desire with a blur of creativity. I start with a concept that then blossoms into an elegant ornament,” she likes to repeat Leyla Abdollahi. It is true that that all-Oriental sensibility, along with Western-style luxury, has produced a mix that is not easily imitable.



Leyla Abdollahi has a background related to fine arts, refined with Jewel Design lessons at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London. In 2011 Leyla launched her own business and did not have to wait long time to find many admirers. A year later, for example, she won the Jewelery Designer of the Year at the Jewelery Awards 2012 in Great Britain. It was been a trampoline that the designer has used in a right way. Judge for yourself.