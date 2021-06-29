ANELLI, vetrina — June 29, 2021 at 4:30 am

Leyla Abdollahi, the charm of the two worlds




The jewels of Leyla Abdollahi, winner of the Couture Design Awards ♦

A few years ago she won a special prize: The Best in Debut at Couture at Las Vegas 2017. The wished acknowledgment, however, will not have surprised Leyla Abdollahi, which in London has now a host of passionate admirers. And, perhaps more importantly, she has gained space within the most exclusive e-commerce sites. “My jewel reflects emotions, passions, and desire with a blur of creativity. I start with a concept that then blossoms into an elegant ornament,” she likes to repeat Leyla Abdollahi. It is true that that all-Oriental sensibility, along with Western-style luxury, has produced a mix that is not easily imitable.

Orecchini in oro rodiato nero con tanzanite, zaffiri e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rodiato nero con tanzanite, zaffiri e diamanti

Leyla Abdollahi has a background related to fine arts, refined with Jewel Design lessons at Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in London. In 2011 Leyla launched her own business and did not have to wait long time to find many admirers. A year later, for example, she won the Jewelery Designer of the Year at the Jewelery Awards 2012 in Great Britain. It was been a trampoline that the designer has used in a right way. Judge for yourself.

Anello con diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri rosa, viola e blu, tanzanite
Anello con diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri rosa, viola e blu, tanzanite
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti smeraldi
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi
Collana in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi
Collana in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi
Collana in oro rosa, diamanti e smeraldo
Collana in oro rosa, diamanti e smeraldo
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti, opali e smeraldi
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti, opali e smeraldi

Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, smeraldi
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, smeraldi







