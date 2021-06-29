









The Bros Manifatture jewel has beaten the covid and is back in the sector fairs. The company from Montegiorgio (Fermo, Marche, Italy) confirmed that it closed 2020 with a positive balance (revenues were about 40 million in 2019), albeit inevitably with declining sales due to a pandemic. A result, comments the company’s press release, which is the result “of the commitment of a compact and solid group, capable of supporting its retailers with promotions aimed at supporting the sell-out upon reopening”. Parallel to the strong presence in physical stores, including the one opened in Miami, the company also increased online sales of the house brands by 178%: Brosway, Rosato, S’Agapo and Pianegonda.



But the company does not rely only on the digital channel: Bros Manifatture has already decided to participate in attendance at the two Jck international fairs in Las Vegas next August and in Vicenzaoro September. The expectation on the business of the future has in fact more than doubled compared to last year and the propensity to participate in physical events to strengthen the direct relationship with retail partners and establish new lasting collaborations over time is growing.Bros Manifatture also reaffirmed the company’s social commitment and support for charitable causes, in addition to the rediscovery of its Italian origins. For this reason, collaborations with non-profit organizations and non-profit associations have been activated and renewed in Italy and abroad and funds have been donated to support scientific research. In particular, Rosato, in collaboration with Legambiente, has developed a product line for the Tartalove campaign to protect caretta caretta sea turtles. In America, Brosway Italia is involved with the Lauren’s Kids Foundation in the fight against violence against minors and has provided Red Cross with fundamental assistance in managing the pandemic crisis.At the local level, the strong link with the Marche region has meant that particular attention was also paid to environmental recovery works: the historic Palazzo Alaleona in the historic center of Montegiorgio (FM) has been renovated and will be open to the public in the form of luxury relais, which will host tourists from all over the world and will add value to the rediscovery itineraries of small Italian villages.In addition, the Officina Del Sole estate, known for its position on the hills of the Marche region, the breathtaking views and the production of native oil and wine and already appreciated by hundreds of tourists and aficionados every year, will become the seat of an educational activity and will host a museum of peasant civilization.