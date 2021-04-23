Les Georgettes on the tree of life











The tree of life grows on the wrist, but sometimes also on the fingers and hangs from the ears. A new version of the theme is proposed by Les Georgettes by Altesse. The tree of life, according to the Western interpretation, according to some religious traditions was placed by God in the Garden of Eden, together with the tree of the knowledge of good and evil (when for a collection on this plant?). A similar concept is present in Jewish traditions, but it is mentioned in various religions, mythologies and philosophies. It is sometimes associated with the world tree or the more generic term sacred tree.



That said, the new bijoux from the Arbre de Vie collection proposed by Les Georgettes by Altesse are in metal and leather, with the addition of hand-set cubic zirconia crystals. Some recommended price: 40 mm wide bracelet (jewel with leather) 119 euros; bracelet 25 mm (jewel with leather) 99; bracelet 14mm 79; bracelet 8mm 59; earrings 79; pending 59; ring (with imitation leather) 39. Finishes are available in yellow gold, pink gold, silver.