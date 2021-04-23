Lantern earrings for Lebole











Lebole earrings ready for the tea ceremony. The new Lebole Gioielli collection called Tourou, which is the Japanese name for a traditional lantern made of stone, wood or metal and which is often found in traditional gardens, for example outside the pavilions where the tea ceremony takes place. This collection of lantern-shaped earrings is developed in two different pairs of asymmetrical pieces. The earrings are designed with a lantern on one side and a Japanese ideogram on the opposite side (Japan is the passion of the designer Barbara Lebole).



The lanterns are decorated with stones and tassels as in oriental culture and are matched in colors with silk. The lanterns in Japanese gardens were introduced by Buddhist monks as prayer altars and are meant to symbolize the depth of the spirit. In fact, from a spiritual point of view they are a safe place where the spirit can rest during the mystical path in the garden. The lanterns installed in the less visible areas of the gardens symbolize an unexpected point of arrival and thus indicate an inner journey. The materials used in the collection are gold galvanized brass, natural stones and silk from an ancient Japanese kimono spread over wood.











