









Mother’s Day is a happy anniversary. But do you really know which jewel to choose for Mother’s Day? Giving a jewel is one of the best ideas to celebrate the most important woman in the family. Precisely for this reason, if you want to give a jewel, you need to choose the right jewel. We assume, of course, that you know Mom well (of course). But you may not have carefully observed her jewelry choices. Before leaving, therefore, the advice is to choose in any case a jewel that adapts to the style of those who receive it. Here are some ideas, therefore, to help you identify which type of jewel may be most appreciated.



A highly personalized gift can bring immense pleasure. A classic example are jewels that have the letters of the alphabet as a stylistic motif. There are all kinds of them: pendants for necklaces, bracelets and even rings. A necklace with a pendant that includes the initial letter of the name is certainly the right idea. Jewels of this type are present in many collections and with very different prices: from expensive jewelry to more affordable silver jewelry to metal bijoux. Whatever the size of your wallet, the choice will probably be appreciated. Also consider that if the mother already has a jewel with her initials, you can opt for a jewel with the initials of the son or daughter, or of the partner.For those who believe it, the astrological sign can be significant. A jewel inspired by the mother’s zodiac sign is, therefore, an idea that should not be underestimated. Again there are jewels of all kinds, from expensive to affordable ones. But, if you don’t have much experience with the horoscope, be careful not to miss the mark: your mother may not forgive you.Those who have some more economic possibilities should consider a more traditional gift: the classic jewel to show off on important occasions. White or yellow gold and diamonds are the perfect match, if mom loves this kind of jewel. Earrings and bracelet (but not the ring) are candidates for the perfect gift.Do you have a young mum who loves to dress informally and creatively? You can look for a jewel that will surprise you, a colorful bijoux with an innovative design. However, it is a difficult choice, because the jewel must adapt to the personality of the person who receives it.You can drop all the previous options and focus on the missing jewel. That is, that which is part of the collection of a Maison, but which is not present in the mother’s drawer. For example, a pair of earrings if mom already has a ring, a necklace if she already has earrings. Be careful, however, to choose the right jewel in terms of size and color. But if you know the name of the collection (it’s easy to do) you can be on the safe side.