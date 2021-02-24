Les Georgettes is inspired by nature



French style bracelets. Les Georgettes by Altesse presents the novelties for spring-summer 2021. The brand, born in 2015, specializes in accessories including jewelery, as well as bags, wallets and belts, all handmade in France. The peculiarity of the bracelets created by designer Céline Guilhermet concerns the possibility of personalizing the jewel with interchangeable and reversible colored leather inserts. For the new season, the motifs that design the bracelets are inspired by trees, vegetation and birds. Trees, for example, are hinted at through the Ecorces motif, which draws inspiration from the organic curves of the plant world.



The owl, on the other hand, is the graphic sign linked to the Hiboux bracelet, while the Cime motif is inspired by the mountains, and the decoration of the Cumulus line is inspired by the clouds. A novelty concerns the Pure model, in the classic, hammered version, with new customizable leathers inspired by the nature of the Ardèche, which is wooded in the south-east of France.

















