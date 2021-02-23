Giovanni Raspini, silver scales



A silver jewelry collection inspired by a fox’s skull. It is a rather unusual idea. But it must be added that Giovanni Raspini’s Skin collection for spring-summer 2021 is, in reality, the continuation of an artistic creation by the Florentine jeweler: the Skull of Fox necklace, one of the pieces that were part of the Jewels from a Wunderkammer. In the exhibition, Raspini’s creativity was expressed in unique pieces in which gilded silver was used together with hydrothermal quartz in various colors and, in the case of the necklace, together with a fox skull that had belonged to a Florentine painter.



The Skin collection takes up the motif of juxtaposed scales, used for the jewel that appeared in the exhibition, and adapted to the design of two necklaces, two bracelets, two rings and two earrings. The jewels are made with blackened silver, the slightly irregular contours add a hint of naturalist realism in the reproduction of the scales inspired by the animal world.



















