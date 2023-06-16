How to choose single diamonds earrings

A classic of all time: solitaire diamond earrings, also called single diamonds earrings.

Simple and elegant, they are a jewel that should always be present in your jewelbox. Here’s how to choose diamond earrings. Diamond stud earrings are every woman’s dream, with the glimmer that lights up any face. A fashion started with queens and ladies of the 16th century, which continues on the Red Carpet with Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Eva Longoria. But, in addition to embellish, diamond studs earrings have another virtue: they can be worn for day to day the day without feeling awkward: although do not go unnoticed these earrings can be discreet. Here some tips for buying best, including a review of the 4 C appropriate to the jewel.

Fit

Diamond must sit flat on the lobe and not slant, even slightly, from the ear, otherwise the stone looks down and can’t catch the light. It’s a risk you take with gems over two carats if the earrings are not well designed. Of course, it also depends on the dimension of the ear, but it is crucial that diamond is set in such a way to have the center of gravity back the lobe, in order to have a balanced look.

Clasp

Butterfly clasps, perfect for smaller earrings, have a drawback: the use is likely to come loose, with the risk of losing the beloved jewel. Safer is the screw back, but also less confortable to put on and remove. There is a third type of back, convex and circular with a special cavities, which blocks the clasp until is pressed to the sides and is therefore the most reliable.

Certification

Better to opt for certified stones if it’s diamonds. Basically you buy essentially the gem, the work of the setting is minimal.

The 4 C

Carat It’s important because determines the size and appearance of the earrings. But beware to the differences of the various dimensions to the naked eye: a 2-carat diamond does not seem to be twice the size of a one carat diamond. Not only that, a 0.50-carat stone may appear larger if surrounded by a border of micro-setting diamonds that gives more shine to the ensamble.

Cut It depends on taste and budget, but round cut is the most popular because with its 57-58 facets reflects more the light, which seems to radiate from the center to the its board and makes the stone more brilliant. Afterwards, as popularity for this kind of jewels, princess and heart cuts. But they required more waste material to obtain the same brightness of the round cut and, therefore, cost more because for equal finished product using larger stones.

Color and clarity Diamonds without inclusions or blemishes are rare and expensive. In the case of diamond studs earrings, it is preferable to give priority to the cut and then the color and then the clarity. Better opt for stones whiter, brighter and then, even if with some internal defect to have the maximum relative value.

Cleaning

Diamonds are a magnet for dust, especially earrings so close to the face and hair, thus more easily in contact with creams and gels. Precisely for this reason must be cleaned at least once a week. Just a little of warm water, mild liquid detergent and a soft brush to make them shine again.