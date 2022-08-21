









The sea is the source of inspiration for Katey Walker, a jewelry designer who grew up on the Connecticut coast. Even when she moved to New York, the vastness of the ocean remained in the mind and heart of the designer, and she transfers this imprinting to her jewels. But it is a path that you have taken step by step. After a degree from Suffolk University in Boston, she majored in jewelry design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Then, she worked as an apprentice for one of the last major high jewelry manufacturing companies left in New York’s diamond district, working on pieces for Tiffany and David Yurman. In short, first the study, then the practical experience.



She lacked nothing to take off solo. She uses high-carat yellow and rose gold and a variety of natural gemstones, such as opals, all handcrafted from start to finish by her in her studio in the Connecticut River Valley, where she is back. The jewels are modern and cheerful, without unnecessary extravagance.