Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello in oro 18 carati con ametista taglio a cuore

Katey Walker’s horizon

in vetrina




The sea is the source of inspiration for Katey Walker, a jewelry designer who grew up on the Connecticut coast. Even when she moved to New York, the vastness of the ocean remained in the mind and heart of the designer, and she transfers this imprinting to her jewels. But it is a path that you have taken step by step. After a degree from Suffolk University in Boston, she majored in jewelry design at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Then, she worked as an apprentice for one of the last major high jewelry manufacturing companies left in New York’s diamond district, working on pieces for Tiffany and David Yurman. In short, first the study, then the practical experience.

Orecchini con tanzanite, opale etiope, smeraldo, opale boulder
Orecchini con tanzanite, opale etiope, smeraldo, opale boulder

She lacked nothing to take off solo. She uses high-carat yellow and rose gold and a variety of natural gemstones, such as opals, all handcrafted from start to finish by her in her studio in the Connecticut River Valley, where she is back. The jewels are modern and cheerful, without unnecessary extravagance.
Anello in oro 18 carati con ametista taglio a cuore
Anello in oro 18 carati con ametista taglio a cuore

Collana in oro 18 carati con ametista taglio a cuore
Collana in oro 18 carati con ametista taglio a cuore
Anello in oro 18 carati con peridoto e diamanti
Anello in oro 18 carati con peridoto e diamanti
Collana con turchese, rubino, opale di fuoco, opale etiope, cristallo di rocca, perle di acqua dolce
Collana con turchese, rubino, opale di fuoco, opale etiope, cristallo di rocca, perle di acqua dolce
Orecchini in oro 18 carati con topazio rosa
Orecchini in oro 18 carati con topazio rosa

Orecchini Triangle in oro 18 carati con perle
Orecchini Triangle in oro 18 carati con perle







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Catena in argento dorato

Karizia, the Silver Queen

Producing chains, but without being chained only to supplying other companies: Karizia,
Go to Top