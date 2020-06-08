COLLANE, vetrina — June 8, 2020 at 5:00 am

The new life of Pamela Love




Just a year has passed since Red Luxury, the jewelery and watchmaking company that designs, manufactures and distributes its brands all over the world, bought Pamela Love. The New York brand has thus joined the Parisian Maison Reminiscence, also purchased by Red Luxury, which in the meantime has opened offices in New York, Geneva, Dubai and Hong Kong. While Pamela Love got on the stage of Moda Operandi with a trunk show.

Anello in ottone placcato oro


As a true New Yorker, Pamela Love has been able to be creative and enterprising. She started making jewelry in her Brooklyn apartment in 2006. And then he expanded the business to become an established brand. Like so many of her fellow designers (who knows why) she describes herself as “strongly influenced by astronomy, astrology, alchemy”, but also in “modern urban mysticism”, whatever that means. But it doesn’t matter: the jewels she proposes, in 14 carat gold, or simply in plated brass, are successful. The most interesting pieces of spring 2020 are, however, the necklaces with a scarab-shaped pendant in coral, opal or lapis lazuli.
Collane in oro 18 carati con opale, lapislazzulo e corallo


Bracciale placcato oro com lapislazzuli, malachite, opale rosa, turchese, corindone bianco

Bracciale con finitura oro con ciondoli di lapislazzulo e corindone bianco

Orecchini in argento

Orecchini in ottone placcato oro 14k


Orecchini in ottone placcato oro 14k e perle barocche








