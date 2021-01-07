Karl Lagerfeld’s jewels for Chanel at auction











After the Christmas break, jewelry auctions are back. And Christie’s from January 14th to 29th offers an online sale dedicated to Chanel jewelery that was part of Susan Gutfreund’s property. They are jewels collected in the eighties and nineties, during the “reign” of creative director Karl Lagerfeld in the French fashion house. Almost all the jewels are one-of-a-kind pieces specially created by King Karl for the Chanel fashion shows.

Susan (former Pan Am flight attendant) was the wife of John Gutfreund, a prominent business banker. Passionate about fashion, the couple were friends with Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. The designer has personally donated some of these jewels created for the shows to the couple over the years. With the Christie’s auction, collectors and enthusiasts of the designer’s work thus have an opportunity to secure the best pieces: the pieces range from 200 to 6,000 dollars. The jewels are also a testimony of the fashion trend at the time.











