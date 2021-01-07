asta, news — January 7, 2021 at 4:00 am

Karl Lagerfeld’s jewels for Chanel at auction




After the Christmas break, jewelry auctions are back. And Christie’s from January 14th to 29th offers an online sale dedicated to Chanel jewelery that was part of Susan Gutfreund’s property. They are jewels collected in the eighties and nineties, during the “reign” of creative director Karl Lagerfeld in the French fashion house. Almost all the jewels are one-of-a-kind pieces specially created by King Karl for the Chanel fashion shows.

Grande spilla Chanel in vetro e pietre
Susan (former Pan Am flight attendant) was the wife of John Gutfreund, a prominent business banker. Passionate about fashion, the couple were friends with Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. The designer has personally donated some of these jewels created for the shows to the couple over the years. With the Christie’s auction, collectors and enthusiasts of the designer’s work thus have an opportunity to secure the best pieces: the pieces range from 200 to 6,000 dollars. The jewels are also a testimony of the fashion trend at the time.

Spilla con perle finte e strass
Bracciali in velluto
Set di gioielli in vetro di Gripoix e perle finte
Orecchini in perle sintetiche e resina
Polsini in tessuto e pelle
Collana di perle finte
Collier di Karl Lagerfeld per Chanel
