Boom for online jewelry shopping











The news concerns the jewelry market in the United States, but it seems clear that it is the sign of a global trend, albeit probably with different proportions in the different countries of the globe. During the Christmas period, online sales of jewelry were record-breaking, according to Mastercard. The company that manages one of the most popular credit card payment circuits has made it known that in the US, in general, excluding cars from the count, on average sales during the period preceding the holidays (11 October to 24 December) increased by 3%. But online shopping has grown much more: by 49% compared to 2019.



In total, sales through e-commerce platforms accounted for 19.7% of overall retail sales, up from 13.4% in 2019. Admittedly, covid restrictions have helped drive online sales. , but the data remains. Overall sales (online and in-store) of jewelry fell by 4.3% compared to the previous year, but almost half (44.6%) were concluded online. During this period, in short, almost one in two Americans bought jewelry from their smartphone or computer. Not to mention that luxury goods, excluding jewelery, fell overall by 21.1% and, therefore, the performance of the jewelery sector is even more evident.

















